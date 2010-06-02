Sinkhole Storm Wreaks Havoc In Central America

This season’s first tropical storm caused floods and landslides killing 150 people and making thousands homeless. Death toll includes 9 in El Salvador, 14 in Honduras, and at least 120 in Guatemala.
A child leaves the flood damaged goods store owned by his parents after the passing of tropical storm Agatha in the city of Tegucigalpa, Monday May 31, 2010.(AP Photo/Fernando Antonio)
A vehicle makes its way after a river overflowed its banks in Verapaz, El Salvador, Sunday May 30, 2010. Torrential rains brought by the first tropical storm of the 2010 season, Tropical Storm Agatha, pounded Central America and southern Mexico, triggering deadly landslides.(AP Photo/Luis Romero)
People look at the Madre Vieja river under heavy rains caused by tropical storm Agatha in Patulul, Guatemala, Saturday, May 29, 2010. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
A man tries to use a public phone in Palin, south of Guatemala CIty after an avalanche triggered by tropical storm Agatha hit the village on Sunday, May 30, 2010. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)
A sinkhole caused caused by tropical storm Agatha at downtown of Guatemala City on Sunday, May 30, 2010. Torrential rains brought by the first tropical storm of the 2010 season pounded Central America and southern Mexico, triggering deadly landslides.(AP Photo/STR)
