Strangely The Internet Has Created A Booming Era For Television Shopping

Photo: DTVDXer via Flickr

In theory, television shopping networks should have been crushed by the competition from online shopping.Instead, internet shopping has helped these channels, because consumers are now more comfortable buying items without seeing them in a store.



The WSJ reports that these networks are thriving. The two major home shopping networks, HSN and QVC, have reported sales increases of 6% and 7%, respectively, for the three month period that ended Sept. 30.

Major fashion designers like Mark Badgley, James Mischka, and Naeem Khan (who gained fame by dressing Michelle Obama) are now ignoring the stigma and selling mass collections on television. That means flying to sprawling HSN headquarters in Florida, where they are pushed from warehouse to studio in wheelchairs to keep them from getting out of breath on air, and then forced to talk about, say, a cardigan sweater for seven minutes.



Click here to read the whole story from the WSJ >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.