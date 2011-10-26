AGAIN, Goldman Calls For The Fed To Use "Unconventional Unconventional" Policies

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org

For the past couple of weeks, Goldman’s economics analysts have lead to a big popularization in the idea that the Fed ought to target a specific Nominal GDP and make sure it happens.NGDP targeting is an idea that’s been kicking around economic circles for a while, but Goldman’s advocacy of this has taken it to the next level.



Well, they’re at it again.

In a note out last night:

Chicago Fed President Charles Evans recently argued that a symmetric weighting of the Fed’s “dual mandate” to support maximum employment and price stability would require significant additional monetary easing.

In today’s comment we show that President Evans’ view that more easing is appropriate is consistent with an “optimal” monetary policy in a simple model of the economy. First, we find that an optimal policy would put more weight on unemployment stabilisation in a Taylor-type rule than those that fit actual Fed policymaking. Second, we show that an optimal policy–assuming perfect credibility–would tolerate above-target inflation as the price of reducing unemployment.

These results reinforce our view that additional stimulus would be desirable and that Fed officials should consider use of their “unconventional” unconventional policy options, such as pairing a commitment to achieve a nominal GDP level target with additional large-scale asset purchases.

Without going into the technicals of the argument, we think the key idea here is just that this big firm has really gone whole-hog onto this idea, blasting out daily notes to clients on the subject.

