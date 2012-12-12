New York's Attorney General Is Going After The City's Iconic Tour Buses

New York State Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman is fighting back against “hop on, hop off” tour bus companies he says formed an illegal joint venture.



The lawsuit, brought jointly with the U.S. Department of Justice, claims Coach USA Inc. and City Sights LLC combined to form a monopoly known as Twin America LLC, allowing the companies to raise their prices by 10 per cent, according to a press release posted to the Justice Department website.

“This lawsuit against Twin America is an important step toward restoring competition and protecting New York tour bus customers,” Schneiderman said in the release. “The iconic double-decker grey Line and City Sights buses are seen all over New York City but few people know they are a monopoly that has led to higher prices and less competition. Visitors to New York deserve better.”

Before the companies merged, Coach and City Sights accounted for 99 per cent of the hop-on, hop-off bus tour market in the Big Apple, according to Schneiderman.

In a statement emailed to Business Insider, Twin America spokesman George Lence said the company plans to “robustly defend” itself against the antitrust lawsuit.

Check out Schneiderman’s complaint, which was filed Tuesday with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York:



