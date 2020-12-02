Defying Trump, Attorney General Barr says the DOJ and FBI didn't discover voter fraud at a scale that would have changed the 2020 election results

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images Attorney General William Barr arrives in the Rose Garden before President Donald Trump introduces 7th U.S. Circuit Court Judge Amy Coney Barrett, 48, as his nominee to the court at the White House September 26, 2020 in Washington, DC.

Attorney General Bill Barr said on Tuesday that the DOJ and FBI have not found evidence of substantial fraud in the 2020 election.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the Associated Press.

Barr is the most recent Republican official to break from Trump and confirm a lack of evidence of major fraud or malfeasance in the presidential election.

The attorney general’s stance is notable given that he spread warnings and unfounded claims that the 2020 election would be subject to fraud.

Attorney General Bill Barr on Tuesday said that neither the Department of Justice nor the Federal Bureau of Investigation have uncovered widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election, marking a major break with President Donald Trump.

Barr is the latest major Republican official to defy Trump by attesting to the lack of evidence of major fraud or malfeasance in the presidential election, a move that could draw the president’s ire in the final days of his administration.

Nearly four weeks after most major news organisations projected President-elect Joe Biden as the winner and even after most states have now certified their presidential results, Trump continues to falsely insist that the election was stolen from him.

His campaign has lost more than two dozen lawsuits seeking to contest the results and halt ballot counting and certification, and lost two recounts in Georgia and in Wisconsin.

The attorney general directly contradicting the president’s claims is particularly notable given that Barr himself has been in lockstep with Trump’s narrative that the election was subject to massive fraud.

For months, Barr pushed a baseless and now-discredited theory that expanding mail voting would lead to foreign countries flooding American voters with counterfeit mail ballots, and was sharply criticised for doing so.

Barr also came under scrutiny for issuing a directive to federal prosecutors authorizing them to begin investigating reports of voter fraud and irregularities prior to states certifying their election results, breaking with longstanding Department policy and prompting the resignation of Richard Pilger, the head of the Department’s election crimes unit, on November 10.

Before the election, the DOJ was similarly scrutinised for its handling of an incident of a few mishandled military absentee ballots in Luzerne County, Pennsylvania.

The Department released two short and vaguely-worded statements stating that ballots had been “discarded” in Luzerne County, causing confusion and giving rise to theories that election tampering had taken place. Elections experts and former prosecutors criticised the DOJ both for releasing details of an incomplete investigation and for mentioning who the ballots were cast for, which undermined the voters’ right to a secret ballot.

As subsequent statements from the DOJ and Luzerne County officials revealed, the error was inadvertent and appeared to be a result of under-trained workers mistaking the ballot envelopes for envelopes containing absentee ballot applications.

Trump has publicly lashed out at administration officials and Republican lawmakers for refusing to side with his claims about a rigged election.

He fired Chris Krebs, the nation’s top cybersecurity official at the Department of Homeland Security, after Krebs’ agency signed onto a multi-agency group statement affirming that the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history.”

In recent weeks, the president has also attacked Republican election officials, including Georgia Secretary Brad Raffensperger and Philadelphia City Commission Al Schmidt, for directly pushing back on Trump’s allegations of fraud.

On Monday, he also attacked two GOP governors, Brian Kemp of Georgia and Doug Ducey of Arizona, for certifying their states’ election results for Biden.

