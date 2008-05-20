AFTRA Digging In On Clip Issue, Says "Resolution May Not Be Quick Or Easy"

When contract talks between the Screen Actors Guild and the Hollywood studios broke down two weeks ago, many expected the studios’ negotiations with the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists over the same issue to be wrapped up relatively quickly. But as the two sides enter their ninth day of discussions, AFTRA says in an e-mail to its members that it’s “confronting a number of challenging issues, and a resolution may not be quick or easy.” So much for that.



Among the “challenging issues” under debate are issues in New Media “including, most notably, how AFTRA members will participate in original New Media productions, and under what circumstances employers can exploit excerpts from traditional TV programs in New Media.”

It seems that contrary to popular belief, AFTRA is unwilling to give up any ground on the clip issue that stalled studios’ negotiations with the Screen Actors Guild. “We’ve already delivered a strong message that performers will not relinquish consent for excerpts in New Media, which would compromise the integrity of members’ work, their reputations, or their employability in scripted programming,” the organisation writes. Full text of the e-mail is available on Nikki Finke’s Deadline Hollywood Daily.

