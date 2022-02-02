Afterpay to Block is a done deal. Now, Nick Molnar is celebrating access to Square’s massive network of online retailers.

Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images

Afterpay co-founder Nick Molnar has celebrated the company’s first full day under the Block umbrella.

Square, a Block subsidiary, is already offering Afterpay integration to its network of online retailers.

The move is “just the beginning” of Afterpay’s new partnership, Molnar said Wednesday.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

Afterpay co-founder Nick Molnar today celebrated the company’s first official day under Block management — and the fact his buy now, pay later darling has been ported into Square’s massive e-commerce ecosystem.

Jack Dorsey’s Block completed its acquisition of Afterpay on Tuesday, finalising what is considered to be Australia’s largest-ever takeover deal.

Block wasted zero time before extracting value out of its blockbuster acquisition. While announcing the deal’s completion, the company also revealed Afterpay’s pay-in-four functionality is now available to online merchants using the Square Online checkout platform across Australia and the US.

The move will expose tens of thousands of online sellers to the BNPL provider, potentially driving further revenue to Afterpay and Block as a growing crop of competitors vie for retailers and their precious transaction fees.

“Delivering this opportunity right on the heels of close is a huge testament to drive and momentum our two teams have already found in working together,” Molnar said Wednesday.

Here’s what it looks like: pic.twitter.com/FgfQFYt1pA — Square Australia (@SquareAU) February 1, 2022

While Block remains tight-lipped about how many merchants use Square Online, the company has benefited from the pandemic-era transition to online shopping and a new tide of sellers offering their goods on the web.

But other major players have stepped in, too. Shopify, a major rival to Square Online, last year announced its own, in-house BNPL system. PayPal, the original big dog in the online payments space, has also rolled out its own pay-in-four system.

Meanwhile, domestic incumbent Commonwealth Bank is also positioning its buy now, pay later product as part of its broader digital payment ecosystem.

As the sector matures, and customer choice expands, Square appears to be focused on winning over as many of its existing online retailers as possible.

Until May 10, the company is offering Square Online merchants access to Afterpay for 2.2% of every transaction, the standard commission Square takes per sale.

After that date, the rate will revert to Afterpay’s commission of between 3% and 7% per transaction, plus a 30-cent transaction fee.

The company confirmed Square Online retailers who process sales through Afterpay will only be on the hook for Afterpay’s transaction fees, without the original 2.2% Square Online fee tacked on.

There is no set date for Afterpay’s integration with the Square hardware filling counter space in coffee shops and boutiques across Australia, but the company said that functionality is coming soon.

That, combined with Square’s intention to integrate Afterpay into its developer platform, indicates Block’s willingness to stretch its new purchase as far as it will go.

The telegraphed expansion of Afterpay is likely to draw the ire of financial counsellors, who argue BNPL platforms make it too easy for consumers to rack up hefty bills, and that pay-in-four providers should come under the same regulation as traditional credit providers.

However, those concerns are unlikely to sway Block’s immediate plans. Molnar said the latest Square Online integration is “just the beginning” of Afterpay’s new possibilities.