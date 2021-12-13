Afterpay shareholders have given the all clear to the company’s $39 billion merger with Block. Photo: Getty Images

Afterpay shareholders have given the all-clear to a $39 billion merger deal with Block.

Now all that stands in the way of the deal is pending regulatory approval from Spain’s central bank.

Afterpay chair Elana Rubin said both companies are of the mind that Spanish regulatory approval is all but sealed.

Afterpay executives are confident the Bank of Spain will give regulatory approval to Block’s $39 billion takeover of Afterpay, after shareholders of the buy now, pay later giant threw their overwhelming support behind the deal.

In the lead up to its annual general meeting on Tuesday morning, the results of a proxy vote revealed that 86.35% of the Afterpay shareholders stood in favour of the deal, well above the 75% threshold required to get the merger over the line.

Of the total votes tallied, 99.79% supported what is likely to become Australia’s largest ever takeover deal, while just 0.05% were against it, and 0.16 were left open.

The vote comes just over a month after shareholders at Jack Dorsey’s Block, formerly Square, gave the thumbs up to issuing stock to complete the purchase.

All that stands in the way of the deal is pending regulatory approval from the Bank of Spain, which is needed now after Afterpay’s Clearpay, based in Britain, bought Spanish BNPL outfit Pagantis in August last year for about $79 million.

Afterpay chair Elana Rubin said both companies believe Spanish regulatory approval is all but sealed, and that the merger could still be finalised in the first quarter of 2022.

In a pre-published speech, Rubin said the Afterpay board supported the deal on the promise of major US growth, particularly through its exposure to smaller businesses.

“The Board considers that while the future growth prospects of a standalone Afterpay are strong, we believe that the combination of Afterpay with Block will deliver an unprecedented opportunity for both companies,” Rubin said.

Square, which was founded by Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, reached an agreement to purchase Australian buy now, pay later (BNPL) pioneer Afterpay for $US39 billion in August.

In a joint statement, the pair said the all-stock deal would bring Afterpay into Square’s larger stable of peer-to-peer and merchant transaction capabilities.

The US-based Square said Afterpay’s BNPL functionality will be added to the Square Seller and Cash App ecosystems, allowing small merchants access to the increasingly popular method of payment and allowing Afterpay users to manage their payments on the existing Cash App platform.

When the deal was announced, Afterpay co-founders and co-CFOs Anthony Eisen and Nick Molnar said the deal aligns with the company’s international ambitions.

“By combining with Square, we will further accelerate our growth in the U.S. and globally, offer access to a new category of in-person merchants, and provide a broader platform of new and valuable capabilities and services to our merchants and consumers,” they said.

The pair delivered familiar remarks again on Tuesday, saying both companies shared a vision of “financial empowerment”.

“I’m incredibly humbled that with your support we’ll soon be joining forces to further scale and shape our businesses with a shared purpose,” Molnar told Afterpay shareholders.

“Today we’re at the start of an amazing partnership and I know our team across the globe share the excitement and enthusiasm at the opportunity to come.”

Both Molnar and Eisen will join Block under the deal to work on the company’s merchant and consumer businesses, while one of the two will be appointed to the Square board.

The deal promises immediate returns for investors, with existing Afterpay investors to be granted 0.375 shares of Square Class A common stock for every unit of Afterpay they hold. Afterpay shares closed at $94.69 a piece on Monday.

Block will offer a secondary listing on the ASX, allowing Australian-based investors to choose between shares listed on the NYSE or the domestic bourse.

Afterpay shareholders are expected to own 18.5% of the company once the deal is enacted, with an expected completion in the first quarter of the 2022 calendar year.