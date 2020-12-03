Afterpay processed more than $US2 billion worth of purchases in a single month – with US sales surpassing Australia for the first time

Afterpay may have been the biggest winner of all out of the November flash sales. (Noam Galai, Getty Images)

Afterpay has revealed it processed more than $US2.1 billion in sales in November alone.

It comes on the back of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, which saw US sales more than double and overtake Afterpay’s home market of Australia for the first time.

In Australia, $US900 million worth of sales were processed, up from $US600 million the year before.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

As people around the world splashed out on the biggest flash sales of the year, Afterpay was laughing all the way to the bank.

Coming off the back of the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, the buy now, pay later darling has revealed it processed more than $US2.1 billion sales during November.

The figures marks more than double what it did last year, and was buoyed by extraordinary growth in its next key market, the United States.

Sales fever there contributed $1 billion of that action, up from just $US300 million the year before. The explosive expansion bodes well for Afterpay which is competing with European giant Klarna and Australia’s own Zip for the same piece of American pie.

Underlying the opportunity there, the US sales for the first time trumped Australia’s $US900 million effort, up from $US600 million in 2019.

A far more mature market, Australia’s buy now pay later companies are increasingly looking overseas for growth – principally to America, but also to Europe and Asia in the longer term.

The items most frequently bought via Afterpay were thermal clothing in the US, kids clothing, toys and beauty items in Australia, and accessories and beauty products in the UK.

In a statement, Afterpay called the US its “fastest-growing and largest” market despite having “only commenced operations [there] 2.5 years ago”.

“The total number of customers that have signed up to Afterpay in the US now exceeds 13 million.”

The results position Afterpay as one of the biggest winners of the international sales events, some of the biggest of the entire year.

While merchants, desperate to compete, find themselves furiously discounting products to move stock, Afterpay takes its percentage on a growing number of transactions all the same. Rather than have to forfeit margin on inventories, the Australian buy now pay later company takes up to 7% plus a 30 cent fixed transaction fee.

Based on those underlying sales, it could have pocketed $US150 million or more, without having to physically lift a finger.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.