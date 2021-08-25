Afterpay reports higher costs and a bigger loss ahead of its planned merger with Square

A key measure of Afterpay’s earnings fell due to higher marketing costs and investment, as the company seeks to ramp up its global expansion and push ahead with its planned merger with US fintech Square.

The buy now, pay later (BNPL) operator on Wednesday reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $38.7 million, down 13%.

The company said it reflected higher investment in staff and marketing as it looks to expand the business globally.

The buy now, pay later (BNPL) operator on Wednesday reported earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $38.7 million, down 13 per cent, which it said reflected higher investment in staff and marketing as it looks to expand the business globally.

The company made a loss of $159.4 million, an increase on last year’s loss of $22.9 million.

Afterpay said the main reason for the bigger loss was because its UK business had increased in value, which meant Afterpay had a larger liability to a business partner who owns an option over a part of the UK business. The cost of share-based payments to staff also increased.

The results also affirmed revenue growth of 78 per cent to $924.7 million on the back of a 90 per cent surge in its underlying sales, led by its critical North American business.

Afterpay, which this month agreed to a takeover from United States fintech Square, said its active customers had increased by 25,000 people a day during the year to 16.2 million in total. It said underlying sales on the platform jumped 90 per cent to $21.1 billion in the year.

Jarden analyst Elise Kennedy said Afterpay’s gross loan losses were higher than expected, which dragged EBITDA lower than the market had anticipated.

UBS analyst Tom Beadle said Afterpay’s net transaction margin was slightly below consensus expectations, and the market’s focus remained on the proposed acquisition by Square.

Earlier this month, Afterpay agreed to an all-scrip offer from US fintech Square, in a deal that valued the BNPL operator at $39 billion, the largest takeover in Australian history. Afterpay, which will brief the market later this morning, reaffirmed that it expected the transaction to close in the first quarter of 2022.

Afterpay’s results showed that in its crucial North American business was the largest source of sales, with underlying sales on its platform in the region rising 177 per cent to $9.8 billion, from 10.5 million customers.

In its home market of Australia, underlying sales grew 44 per cent to $9.4 billion, as the company seeks to expand its BNPL service to a wider range of industries including hospitality, electronics, travel and lifestyle.

It is also trying to ramp up its presence in Europe and the United Kingdom, and it said underlying sales in this region had increased 227 per cent, with 2.1 million active customers.

Afterpay – which provides short-term interest-free instalment loans to shoppers as an alternative to credit cards – makes the vast majority of its revenue from fees paid by merchants. However, the fast-growing BNPL business is becoming increasingly competitive, with giants including Citi, Commonwealth Bank and Citi all entering the sector.

The company will later this year launch a push into banking via a Westpac-supported deposit and savings app, and the company cited this as one of the ways it is looking find new income streams.

This story originally appeared in the Sydney Morning Herald. Read the original story here.