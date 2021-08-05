Westpac is set to review its relationship with Afterpay following its acquisition by Square, given the US fintech’s desire to compete with Australian banks in payments and business lending.

Westpac has reacted cautiously to Afterpay’s $39 billion deal with Square. The bank will examine the strategic rationale of providing white-labelled bank accounts to Afterpay customers at the same time Square ramps up SME lending in Australia – something Afterpay was never interested in doing.

Afterpay still plans to launch Money in October, even though Square offers a similar retail payment and investing app in the United States, known as Cash App.

Square has not said whether it will launch Cash App in Australia. Industry sources said it might wait to see how much traction Afterpay Money gains in Australia before deciding.

Unlike Afterpay, Square supplies payment terminals to small businesses, a part of the industry known as “merchant acquiring”. Banks are keen to defend their role against an onslaught from global technology players, which also include Adyen and Stripe, because payments data can help assess lending risk and create relationships leading to loans.

Banks are wary of Square copying the Afterpay playbook in Australia, which involved building up millions of faithful consumers then offering them broader financial services. Square has built a payment acceptance business in Australia and plans to use this as a springboard into lending, as it did in the US.

Square received a banking licence from the US state of Utah in March, to support business deposits and loans made by its Square Capital division. Square Capital launched five years ago and has provided more than $US8 billion to more than 435,000 US small businesses. Square said in April it would launch business loans in Australia.

Link to younger customers

“We’re thinking through the strategic implications given Square’s interest in merchant acquiring and business loans,” said a Westpac banker.

However, this person said it is too early to make any decision on the Afterpay relationship and added it was almost certain Westpac would remain Afterpay’s partner when Money launched in October.

Westpac wants to work with Afterpay because it is underweight on younger customers and hopes Afterpay will create links with future borrowers.

A “material adverse change” of conditions clause in Westpac’s contract with Afterpay could be relied on should it decide to pull the plug on providing banking services to Afterpay, sources said.

This would not necessarily be fatal for Afterpay Money, given other banks are developing “banking-as-a-service” offerings, including the neobank Volt.

Square began operating as a bank in the United States in March after being awarded a banking licence in Utah. Its banking subsidiary, which is governed independently, is known as Square Financial Services and is licensed by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) and the Utah Department of Financial Institutions.

In April, Square Australia’s head of industry and payments, Samina Hussain-Letch, told The Australian Financial Review that becoming a bank in Australia “is not in the plans” over the short term, but given barriers to entry for new banks are lower in Australia than in the US, she said “it is something we might consider when time is right”.

Square’s Australian management has not been available this week to comment on the acquisition’s implications for Square’s operations here.

Square does not report how many Australian SMEs are using its small, white payment terminals to take card payments, but it has said the number is growing at 92 per cent a year since the hardware hit the market five years ago. Square doubled the size of its Australian team over the year to April to 150.

Services for larger merchants

While Square has mostly targeted micro-businesses, it has recently been moving up-market, with new offerings of point-of-sale software that can be used for inventory and team management and online sales.

On an earnings call on Monday night, Square founder and CEO Jack Dorsey said the company was keen to use its relationship with Afterpay to provide services to larger merchants.

He said the most obvious reason for the deal with Afterpay was to help drive more sales for its merchants, but also to reach sellers that it had not serviced in the past.

“That includes larger, more enterprise, global retail sellers,” he said. “For us to be able to scale from the smallest of shops in your neighbourhood, up to the largest retailers in the world, with one solution that brings people to the rest of our ecosystem is exactly our strategy.”

Afterpay said last month it had obtained a licence from the Australian Security and Investments Commission to allow it to distribute deposit products and debit cards and provide general financial product advice under its new Money brand.

Analysts, meanwhile, continued to respond positively to Australia’s largest-ever acquisition. Macquarie analysts said conversations with Afterpay management had provided insight on their discussion with investors including that “shareholders understood the rationale of the deal given the company was already looking for a US listing, and this essentially provided a very similar outcome”.

“Afterpay further reiterated that their scheme proposal with Square was exclusive and was a strategic conversation with like-minded people and was not a competitive process,” Macquarie said.

Afterpay confirmed it was not in discussions with other parties and had also signed a “no-shop” clause that prevents it from soliciting other offers.

Local analysts are also upbeat that the massive deal will put the spotlight on more locally listed ASX stocks. “We view US and global players’ interest in globally scalable technology and software out of Australia as fundamentally positive for our coverage universe, including WiseTech, Xero, Nuix and Tyro,” said Morgan Stanley analyst Andrew McLeod.

This story originally appeared in the Australian Financial Review. Read the original story here.