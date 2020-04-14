Afterpay has tightened its lending requirements in an effort to protect itself from long-term coronavirus effects

Fairfax, Dominic Lorrimer

Buy now, pay later giant Afterpay has tightened its lending requirements and skewed its offering towards “low-risk” shoppers in a pre-emptive move to protect the company from the long-term effects of the coronavirus.

In a trading update on Tuesday morning, the $5.8 billion fintech revealed its underlying sales for the third quarter had almost doubled when compared to the same quarter last year, up 97 per cent to $2.6 billion, driven largely by a billion-dollar contribution from Afterpay’s nascent US division.

Active customers also jumped to 8.4 million, up 122 per cent on the year prior and increasing 15 per cent from the 7.3 million reported at its interim result.

The bullish update does not reflect the full impact of the coronavirus however, as the deadly pandemic’s pressures only started to markedly affect businesses from mid-March.

But while sales through the second half of March and early April did decline, Afterpay assured investors it could currently see no “sustained trends, in any of our regions, as a result of the impacts from COVID-19”.

Global sales in the second half of March were 4 per cent lower than the first half, though online sales increased 8 per cent. Sales through the first half of April have been positive, the company said, with daily underlying sales up 10 per cent compared to the second half of March.

The company’s third-quarter results may somewhat soothe investors, who sent Afterpay and other buy now, pay later providers’ shares plunging last month on concerns of a massive consumer spending crunch.

Despite its confidence, Afterpay has significantly tweaked its business model to gear more towards lower-risk customers, a move it made in March as a pre-emptive approach to the coronavirus.

Spending limits across the board have been tightened, the company said, and customers in Australia will now be required to pay the first instalment of their payment upfront.

Transaction approvals for higher-risk products, such as luxury goods, will receive greater scrutiny, with a particular focus on limiting high-risk purchases from new customers.

More customers made hardship claims in mid-March, the company said, though those have started to trend down. There has not been a “material deterioration” in late instalment repayments, though the company noted it was still early days.

No guidance for the remainder of the financial year was provided, though Afterpay maintained its goal of hitting $20 billion in underlying sales by the 2022 financial year.

Chief executive Anthony Eisen said the business was well-placed to weather the storm ahead, noting there was early signs the government’s stimulus payments were supporting consumer spending.

“Our dynamic business model and strong balance sheet means we are well positioned to respond and adapt through this period. We are confident that our customer-centric model, which encourages budgeting and responsible spending, will be even more relevant in a post COVID-19 environment,” he said.

This story originally appeared in the Sydney Morning Herald. Read the original story here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.