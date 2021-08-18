These are the best deals that you can currently grab for Afterpay Day 2021

Image: Dyson

Afterpay Day is a huge online shopping event that promises huge savings across a massive range of brands and products.

The sale officially starts on Thursday August 19 and runs until Sunday August 22.

Some of the participating brands and retailers include Dyson, Ally Fashion and Adore Beauty.

Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.

The first Afterpay Day took place in 2017, as a way to celebrate the brand reaching one million customers. Since then, the shopping event has become an annual staple for online sales, with over a thousand brands taking part in 2021.

This Afterpay Day 2021 is to be no different, with massive savings across a huge range of brands and products, including fashion, homewares, and beauty. With Father’s Day just around the corner (September 5), this sale event is the perfect time for you to grab a great gift for dad.

The sale event is set to begin on Thursday, August 19, and run until 11.59pm AEST Sunday, August 22. However, some retailers and brands have launched early bird deals already.

We’ve collected the best Afterpay Day sales that are currently available across a range of products and brands below. Be sure to check back tomorrow when the sale event officially starts.

The best Afterpay Day 2021 deals for fashion and activewear

Ally Fashion: Save 25% off sitewide.

Save 25% off sitewide. Glue Store: Save 30% off everything.

Save 30% off everything. Novo Shoes : Save 25% off full-price products.

: Save 25% off full-price products. Volcom: Take an extra 30% off sale items.

Best Afterpay Day 2021 deals for homewares

The best Afterpay Day 2021 deals for beauty

Adore Beauty : Save up to 20% off selected brands.

: Save up to 20% off selected brands. Shaver Shop: Save up to 65% off.

The best Afterpay Day 2021 deals for adults

Fantasy Lingerie : Up to 60% off.

: Up to 60% off. Wild Secrets: You can save up to 60% off.

Afterpay Day officially starts tomorrow, August 19, so be sure to check back for even more great deals and sales.