The best Afterpay Day 2021 deals on Dyson, from stick vacuums to air purifiers

Afterpay Day is a huge online shopping event that starts on August 19 and runs until Sunday August 22.

Dyson is offering massive savings across a range of its products.

Highlights includes $300 off the Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum and $250 off the Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier.

The second Afterpay Day for 2021 has begun. With over 1,000 brands and retailers participating in this sale, there’s a wide range of bargains and deals to be had. The premium homeware brand Dyson is offering some massive savings across its range of products, including its air purifiers and stick vacuums.

These are the best Afterpay Day deals currently available for Dyson products.

Dyson Afterpay Day vacuum deals

These are all the Afterpay Day discounts available for Dyson’s range of stick vacuums:

If you purchase either of these Dyson vacuums you’ll also receive a free bonus filter.

Dyson is also offering complimentary gifts when you purchase select vacuums during Afterpay Day. These offers include:

Dyson Afterpay Day Air Purifier deals

The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier has had its price reduced by $200 and is now $599. Its usual RRP is $799.

has had its price reduced by $200 and is now $599. Its usual RRP is $799. If you purchase the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool purifying fan heater during Afterpay Day, you’ll also receive a bonus filter (valued at $99).