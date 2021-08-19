The best Afterpay Day 2021 deals on Dyson, from stick vacuums to air purifiers

- Afterpay Day is a huge online shopping event that starts on August 19 and runs until Sunday August 22.
- Dyson is offering massive savings across a range of its products.
- Highlights includes $300 off the Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum and $250 off the Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier.
- Visit Business Insider Australia’s homepage for more stories.
The second Afterpay Day for 2021 has begun. With over 1,000 brands and retailers participating in this sale, there’s a wide range of bargains and deals to be had. The premium homeware brand Dyson is offering some massive savings across its range of products, including its air purifiers and stick vacuums.
These are the best Afterpay Day deals currently available for Dyson products.
You can find the best Afterpay Day 2021 deals for Dyson below
Dyson Afterpay Day vacuum deals
These are all the Afterpay Day discounts available for Dyson’s range of stick vacuums:
- Dyson V8 Absolute vacuum – now $599, down from $899 (save $300)
- Dyson V7 Motorhead Origin vacuum – now $399, down from $599 (save $200)
If you purchase either of these Dyson vacuums you’ll also receive a free bonus filter.
Dyson is also offering complimentary gifts when you purchase select vacuums during Afterpay Day. These offers include:
- Dyson V12 Detect Slim Absolute Extra Vacuum comes with your choice of a bonus car cleaning kit, complete cleaning kit, or filter (valued at $89).
- Buy a Dyson Outsize Absolute Extra Vacuum and recieve a complimentary gift of a car cleaning kit, complete cleaning kit, or filter (valued at $89).
- Recieve a bonus filter with the Dyson Omni-glide Vacuum Cleaner.
Dyson Afterpay Day Air Purifier deals
- The Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier has had its price reduced by $200 and is now $599. Its usual RRP is $799.
- If you purchase the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool purifying fan heater during Afterpay Day, you’ll also receive a bonus filter (valued at $99).
You can find more Afterpay Day 2021 deals here.
At Business Insider, we independently select and write about products and services we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. Prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.