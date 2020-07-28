'Designed to help lenders, not consumers': Afterpay has hit back at rival Klarna on the need for customer credit checks

Founder and CEO of Afterpay Nick Molnar. (Tabatha Fireman, BFC)

Afterpay has hit back at rival Klarna after the Swedish firm, part-owned by Commonwealth Bank, said its constant checking of users’ credit files could harm its customers rather than help them and does not reflect more responsible lending conduct.

Competitive tension between buy now, pay later leader Afterpay and new arrivals including Klarna is heating up. Klarna has joined the committee drafting a new self-regulatory code for the fast-growing sector that will stipulate how players should determine the “suitability” of new customers.

Afterpay considers it unnecessary to look at credit files, which contain information on credit contract repayment history, and said this action could hurt younger customers and limit their access to credit in future given most banks look down on prospective borrowers whose files have been marked too often.

Attempting to distinguish itself from the ASX juggernaut, Klarna’s Australia head, Fran Ereira, told the The Australian Financial Review on Monday by that it was checking the credit files of its 250,000 users “not only when [they] first download the app and make that first transaction [but for] all [their] transactions”.

Michael Saadat, Afterpay’s director of public policy and regulatory affairs, said the comments were bizarre and said the action could be counterproductive. “The notion that credit checks are a form of consumer protection or synonymous with being a responsible lender doesn’t stack up,” he said.

“The credit reporting system is designed to help lenders, not consumers. A lender that does a credit check for each and every transaction is not helping the customer, they are potentially negatively impacting that person’s credit history”.

Like Klarna, which is a regulated bank in Europe and is keen for the local industry to take on board its experience from offshore, Zip also conducts extensive credit file checks of new customers. But both Zip, and Klarna abroad, also offer traditional credit-style products with larger upfront balances than Afterpay, and allow customers to revolve debt, which Afterpay does not.

Afterpay only provides an interest-free instalment product and wants the new code of conduct, which it is also helping to draft, to let providers maintain discretion on the sort of customer checking required. Mr Saadat rejected Ms Ereira’s assertion that credit checking was more important during a pandemic, saying most lenders are not reporting to the bureaus any information relating to customers in hardship.

“This means credit checks are even less important during this pandemic,” he said. “The future is open banking, which will provide a real-time and holistic view of the customer.”

CBA chief executive Matt Comyn will use a technology briefing on Tuesday morning to outline the bank’s deepening relationship with Klarna.

The buy now, pay later industry wants the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) to endorse the new code of conduct, being developed with the Australian Finance Industry Association (AFIA) and set to come into force on January 1.

Afterpay has battled arguments that the credit act should apply to it for several years. This would slow down the rate at which it can acquire new customers.

After being hit with the banking royal commission and then AUSTRAC proceedings, CBA and Westpac, which holds a strategic stake in Zip, are keen to avoid the reputational risk that could come from operating at the edge of regulations.

The draft buy now, pay later code of conduct says that for larger loans of more than $3000, a credit file check is one of the things that could be done as part of a suitability assessment.

After criticism from ASIC and consumer groups the revised code could decide to make such a check mandatory for large loans. But first-time Afterpay users are only provided with a $600 limit, or $450 of credit given the first of the four instalments needs to be paid upfront.

“Product design is the thing that makes the biggest difference to consumer outcomes, and you have diversity in the buy now pay later sector,” Mr Saadat said. “Our product is different to other products, it produces different consumer outcomes due to its inherent nature. With other products, you can access a larger amount initially and take much longer to pay down the purchase.”

Focus on outcome

Confusion over the responsible lending test for buy now, pay later providers comes after ASIC declined to appeal a decision on the subject relating to Westpac to the High Court. Even though the banks have said this provides some comfort about what is required, the practical requirements are still uncertain.

“We know there is a big debate about responsible lending,” said Diane Tate, chief executive of AFIA. “It is not a matter of the industry objecting to the outcome, we all want to make sure customers have access to suitable products and are using them in the right way.

“It is about making sure the processes adopted don’t interfere with the simplicity of the product or frustrate customers when using the product. It is also about making sure we don’t cause other problems that negatively impact on innovation and competition in the industry. AFIA and our members are working through these issues right now.”

ASIC will release an updated report on the buy now, pay later sector in September or October after criticisms of the self-industry code were set out in legal documents filed in early June.

Afterpay co-founder Anthony Eisen earlier told the Financial Review that customer checks and protections in the traditional sense “are not a silver bullet” and “if traditional regulation and associated traditional responsible lending obligations meant people were appropriately protected, then credit cards, payday lenders and other financial products who apply these checks and protections would never have had to face a royal commission.”

This story originally appeared in the Australian Financial Review. Read the original story here.

