MARKETS TUMBLE, OIL CRASHES: Here Are Five Things Traders Are Talking About Amid Today's Major Selloff

It’s really ugly on Wall Street.

First, the scoreboard:

Dow: 16,659.3, -335, (-2%)

S&P 500: 1,928.2, -40.7, (-2%)

Nasdaq: 4,378.3, -90.2, (-2%)

This follows what was a furious rally on Wall Street on Wednesday, as the Dow gained more than 270 points and all the major indexes gained more than 1.6%.

On Thursday morning, bond yields fell all around the world, with the yield on the US 10-Year Treasury note falling to below 2.3%, its lowest level of the year.

There is a lot going on out there today, but via Dave Lutz at JonesTrading, here are five things that traders are looking at today:

Global growth concerns are mounting after terrible German trade data, comments from Mario Draghi, and Larry Summers comparing the growth in Europe to what Japan faced in the mid-1990s.

Ebola fears are continuing, as travel stocks including cruise liners and airline stocks are lower.

Headlines suggesting that oil production from OPEC companies continues to increase is putting pressure on oil prices, which been getting hammered recently as crude oil is now below $US86 a barrel for the first time since 2012.

Energy stocks, namely coal stocks, are getting hammered.

The VIX has spiked more than 17% to near 18, its highest level since February.

And again, a lot going on out there today, and these five points certainly don’t capture everything going on in the markets, but these are at least some key points that a number of traders out there are taking note of.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.