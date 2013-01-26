Markets Are Inching Closer To All-Time Highs

Right now, stocks are just off their highs of the day, but markets have been climbing throughout most of the afternoon.



The S&P 500 is trading right at 1500, up 0.4 per cent on the day and about two points lower than the highs made around 2:45 PM ET.

The all-time high on the index was 1565, made on October 9, 2007.

Below is a chart showing the Thursday and Friday trading sessions:

Photo: Thinkorswim

Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 0.35 per cent, trading at 13,874. The Dow closed at an all-time high of 14,164 on October 9, 2007 and hit an intra-day high of 14,198 on October 11, 2007.

