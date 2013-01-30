Markets Just Keep Moving Higher

U.S. exchanges are now in the final hour of the trading day, and stocks are headed higher.
After the S&P 500 closed just below flat yesterday, snapping an eight-day winning streak on the index, markets opened lower this morning.
However, they’ve since bounced back and are headed higher this afternoon.
Right now, the S&P 500 is up 0.4 per cent on the day:
Photo: FINVIZ
The all-time high on the index was 1565, made on October 9, 2007.
SEE ALSO: Hedge Funds Are Selling Stocks As mum-And-Pop Investors Plunge In >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.