This Is Becoming An Extraordinarily Quiet Two Days In The Market

Photo: Screenshot via NBC Olympics

Markets are going nowhere this afternoon. The Dow and S&P 500 are both up about 0.2 per cent while the NASDAQ is down 0.2 per cent.This follows yesterday’s market action (or lack thereof) in which all three indices closed basically flat.



Yesterday was a holiday, and there wasn’t any notable economic data today.

Tomorrow we get retail sales figures at 8:30 AM ET and the Federal Reserve releases the minutes from its most recent FOMC meeting in the afternoon. Perhaps they’ll be enough to move markets one way or another.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.