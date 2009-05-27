Afternoon Download

- SALVADOR, Brazil – World oil prices are moving to $75 to $80 per barrel, Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez said, following Saudi Arabia’s statements that those prices would represent fair prices.
- WASHINGTON – A long-awaited U.S. cybersecurity report, which could lay the groundwork for how the U.S. will fight data-network thefts of defence and corporate secrets, money and personal identities, will be released Friday, White House spokesman Robert Gibbs said.
- WASHINGTON – U.S. drivers dug deeper in their pockets over the last week to fill up at the pump, as the price for gasoline jumped 13 cents to hit a seven-month high of $2.44 a gallon, the Energy Department said Tuesday.
- WASHINGTON – The U.S. government wants to make “peace” with General Motors bondholders balking at a debt-for-equity swap, sources familiar with the discussions said after less than 10% of them said they’d want shares.
- Swiss banking giant UBS will stick to a policy of paying market wages after being criticised for raising salaries at its investment bank, its CEO said. “We have to pay our employees in line with the market,” chief Oswald Gruebel said in an internal memo to staff. “We will stick to this stance, even if it is criticised in the emotional debate over salaries.”
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.