Here's The Aftermath Of The Battle With ISIS Over The Dam That Could Flood Baghdad [PHOTOS]

After a series of battles that’s raged since the beginning of August, the Kurdish Peshmerga are again in control of the Mosul Dam in Iraq.

The dam in Mosul is Iraq’s largest, and one of the critical pieces of infrastructure for a country of 32 million people. The dam provides electricity to Mosul, Iraq’s second largest city, as well as the surrounding region. The dam can also be converted into a ready-made weapon of mass destruction — the dam is highly unstable, and if it were to collapse, massive floods would hit both Mosul and Baghdad.

ISIS managed to wrest control of the dam away from the Peshmerga on August 7. However, a concerted counter attack by the Peshmerga and the Iraqi Security Forces (ISF), with air support from the U.S., drove ISIS out.

The Mosul Dam is now fully under the control of the Peshmerga and the Iraqi government. Here are photos of the aftermath of the battle to control it.

Youssef Boudlal/REUTERS A crater is seen at the entrance of Mosul Dam August 21, 2014.

The U.S. bombing targeted ISIS vehicle convoys and heavy weapons, allowing the Peshmerga and ISF to strike more definitively against ISIS.

So far, the U.S. has conducted over 80 airstrikes against ISIS around the Mosul Dam and in the north of Iraq.

Since retaking the dam, the ISF and the Peshmerga have stationed a larger contingent of soldiers throughout the area in the hopes of holding it.

The soldiers have come equipped with vehicles and longer-range weaponry.

The joint action by the Peshmerga and the ISF has opened a new chapter in Iraq’s war against ISIS. Just last month, Baghdad was threatening action against the Kurdistan Regional Government for its increasingly autonomous actions, like selling oil independently of the central government.

ISIS’s push against the Kurds has united the Peshmerga and the ISF into a fight against a common foe.

This is the route the Peshmerga used in this week’s battle against ISIS.

Taking the War to #ISIS, Peshmerga making advances in #Mosul theatre with US air support #Twitterkurds pic.twitter.com/WH0GFbAwz6

— گۆڕان Gorran (@Gorran_Change) August 21, 2014



However, to fully defeat ISIS, the militants must be pushed out of both Iraq and Syria. Otherwise, the group would be able to regroup.

