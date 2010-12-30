After Yesterday's "Stinker," Today's Treasury Auction Is What To Watch

Today’s 7-year treasury auction is the must watch moment on our radar. Yesterday’s auction was labelled a “stinker” by Pimco’s Bill Gross, suggesting markets were concerned about the long-term security of the U.S. debt situation.



Whether or not today’s 7-year auction sees such weak demand will give us a clue as to what the bond market will look like heading into the new year.

The yield on the 10-year, above 3.48 after yesterday’s close.

