As goes the euro, so goes the market.



After yesterday’s wild, party-like atmosphere in the stock market, which saw the S&P crack 1200 and get within spitting distance of the pre-Lehman highs, everything is selling off today. Well, the do lar, the yen, and lumber are up, but really, that’s it.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.