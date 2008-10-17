Stocks Close Up, Up, Up

Update Market Close: From Yahoo:

THE DOW

Index Value: 8,974.24 Trade Time: 4:02PM ET Change:

396.33 (4.62%) Update: 3:52 Stocks Up!

AP: Wall Street remained tense Thursday, swinging between sharp gains and losses as investors examined mixed economic and earnings data for clues about the health of the economy. The Dow Jones industrials, down 380 at one point, rose more than 200 points in the final hour of trading; the major indexes were also saw broad gains.

Update: 1:39 From Yahoo

Dow Jones Industrial Average

(DJI: ^DJI) Index Value: 8,440.76 Trade Time: 1:39PM ET Change:

137.15 (1.60%) AP: Wall Street remained tense Thursday, swinging between sharp gains and losses as investors examined mixed economic and earnings data for clues about the economy. The Dow Jones industrials, down 380 at one point, later rose more than 100; the major indexes were also seeing wide swings.

Update: Yahoo: 11:30 am : Stocks have pulled up from their session lows, when the S&P 500 was down 4.6%. Losses remain deep, however, with all 10 of the major economic sectors trading with losses in excess of 1%.

Earlier:





AP: Stocks are fluctuating following a Philadelphia Federal Reserve report that regional manufacturing conditions have weakened in October.

The Philadelphia Fed’s reading on manufacturing came in at a negative 37.5 compared with a positive 3.8 for September.

Wall Street has wavered since the start of trading, seeking a direction after the previous session’s steep dive and after a reading on consumer prices came in better than expected.

..The Dow is down 127 at the 8,450 level after being up 141 points in the early going.

Also note:

Economy Worries Wound Markets Sink

