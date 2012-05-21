After Years Of Imprisonment, This Blind Chinese Activist Is Free To Study In The U.S.

Photo: AP/China Aid Association

Following a month of tense diplomatic negotiations, blind Chinese activist Chen Guangcheng finally left his home country, arriving in the U.S. on Saturday night.The legal activist and freedom fighter was noted by USA Today for his “daring escape from abuse house arrest in his village” in April. He suffered numerous injuries following his escape.



In recent days, Chen had sought protection from U.S. diplomats at the American Embassy in China. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is credited with having handled the delicate negotiations that allowed the activist, his wife and two children to travel to the United States for Chen to study.

New York University has invited Chen to the U.S. to study law.

An activist for his native country’s Communist Party, Chen has pushed for government reform to stop forced sterilization and abortions, as well as rights for the disabled in China. His insistence on reform has often him landed in trouble, and from 2006 to 2010, he was jailed after angering local officials.

When asked for comment, an antsy Chen held out hope that the Chinese government would make good on the promise to allow him to leave the country.

Chen and his family are currently fearing retribution from the Chinese government after Chen Kegui, Chen’s nephew, allegedly attempted to murder officials who raided his house in the Shandong province.

