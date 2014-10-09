After Winning The NRL Premiership, The Rabbitohs Are Getting The Keys To The City Of Sydney Today

Rabbitohs fans celebrate victory in the 2014 NRL Grand Final. Photo: Mark Metcalfe/ Getty

The love for the South Sydney rugby league team keeps flowing after their first premiership win in 43 years, with the Lord Mayor, Redfern local and Bunnies fan, Clover Moore, presenting the Rabbitohs with the Key to the City of Sydney outside the Town Hall at lunchtime today.

The team will parade in an open-top double-decker bus from Souths Juniors in Kingsford into Sydney Town Hall for the ceremony, which journalist and Bunnies board member Ray Martin will MC, around 1.40pm. The public are welcome to attend.

Hopefully Souths captain Sam Burgess will be able to make it following surgery yesterday to repair his fractured cheekbone and eye socket.

Souths co-owner Russell Crowe tweeted this afternoon that Burgess’ “complicated surgery” required four plates and he “insisted the nurses called him Clive”.

The team follows in the footsteps of the late, great Rabbitoh Clive Churchill, who received the Key to the City of Sydney in 1985. The Sydney Swans also received the honour after their 2012 AFL grand final win.

For Moore, it’s the first premiership for the team since she moved to the suburb nearly 40 years ago.

“Souths’ historic victory means a huge amount to our community, so it’s only fitting we honour them with the key to the city,” the Lord Mayor said.

The tradition dates back to medieval times when many cities were enclosed within walled fortifications. The key symbolised the political relationship between a city and the ruler of the land, on which it was located.

