After visiting Melbourne for the F1, Arnold Schwarzenegger is riding around the city on a bicycle

If you’re the sort of motorist who likes to give cyclists a bit of grief, then you’d better watch out driving around Melbourne today, or you might be terminated.
Actor and former California governor Arnold Scharzenegger took to pedal power to get around the city having visited for the Formula One Grand Prix over the weekend.
The Terminator posted his own selfie on Instagram, but plenty of other startled people spotted and snapped Arnie as he cycled around town.
Showing how tough he really is, Schwarzenegger wasn’t wearing a helmet, as required under Victorian law, but if he did get busted, we suspect the $146 fine wouldn’t be an issue.
Here comes the #Terminator #Arnie pic.twitter.com/BPJBmSkQrG
— Wisdom Mupudzi (@WISDOMVHIKAI) March 16, 2015
So, we saw this today. We have no words. #arnie #bikeshare #melbourne #gettothechopper pic.twitter.com/lI6iQfARWf
— Broadsheet Melbourne (@Broadsheet_Melb) March 16, 2015
