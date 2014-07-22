After Ukraine, Malaysia Airlines Is Now Defending Itself For Flying Over Syria

Just two days after MH17 was shot down over Ukrainian airspace, Malaysia Airlines flight MH004 from Kuala Lumpur to London flew over Syria, a region also embroiled in its own civil war and fight for air supremacy.

The route was tweeted by @flightradar24 and subsequently picked up by some media.

Malaysia Airlines flight MH4 (Airbus A380) flew over Syria yesterday http://t.co/MpWz4dKljl pic.twitter.com/nH8fGeIAlw — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 21, 2014

We get many questions why we published #MH4. It was a very hard decision because of all the Malaysian Airlines publicity. — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 21, 2014

Flight Radar wasn’t convinced

As far as we have seen #MH4 was the only transcontinental flight going over Syria. — Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) July 21, 2014

But it’s obviously struck a nerve with Malaysia Airlines, who issued this media release in response to “clarify the misunderstanding” around the route.

As it did for when explaining its ill-fated Ukrainian flight path, Malaysia Airlines said MH004’s flight plan is in accordance to International Civil Aviation Organisation’s (ICAO) approved routes.

As per the notice to airmen (NOTAM) issued by the Syrian Civil Aviation Authority, the Syrian airspace was not subject to restrictions. At all times, MH004 was in airspace approved by ICAO. Malaysia Airlines maintains that safety of its passengers and crew is of utmost priority.

But looking at Flight Radar’s tracker today, it seems obvious that flying over Syria is not popular with other commercial airlines.

