The Global Losing Streak Is Continuing, After An Ugly Night In Japan

Japan turned in a pretty ugly night after the Fukushima nuclear crisis was upgraded to a Level 7.Stocks fell 1.7%.



That’s helping set the tone for yet another down day, which means the market is putting together a real losing streak, with stocks sliding Monday and last Friday.

Currently S&P futures are off modestly.

European markets are all roundly lower. France is down 0.6%. Germany is down 0.57.

