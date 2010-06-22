After Two Months Of Decline, Commercial Real Estate Prices Tick Higher In April

Moody’s reported today that the Moody’s/REAL All Property Type Aggregate Index increased 1.7% in April, after declining for the previous two months. This is a repeat sales measure of commercial real estate prices.

Below is a comparison of the Moodys/REAL Commercial Property Price Index (CPPI) and the Case-Shiller composite 20 index.

Notes: Beware of the “Real” in the title – this index is not inflation adjusted. Moody’s CRE price index is a repeat sales index like Case-Shiller – but there are far fewer commercial sales – and that can impact prices.

