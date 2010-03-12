After Trading Down All Day, Stocks Surge In Final Hour Of Trading

Vince Veneziani

Weak volume all day – until this afternoon when things exploded like a gas can in a fire.

Dow: Up 44 points to 10,611.

NASDAQ: Up 9 points to 2368.

S&P 500: Up 4 points to 1150.

Commodities: Stagnant. Oil gained 10 cents to close at $82.19 a barrel.

Gold broke even at $1108.10 an ounce. However, silver managed to gain $0.14 to rise to $17.16 an ounce.

GF FINAL Mar11

Photo: Google Finance

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.