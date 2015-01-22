After Three Days Away, The Sun's Page 3 Girls Are Back And Topless Again

Britain’s tabloid, The Sun. Photo: Getty Images

After a brief hiatus, British newspaper The Sun has decided to bring back topless models on Page 3, tweeting the explicit feature and apologising on behalf of journalists everywhere.

Last Friday’s edition of the tabloid was supposed to have been the last time a bare-breasted woman was pictured on the third page of the popular tabloid.

Here’s what The Sun had to say in the purposefully leaked Page 3 excerpt:

Further to recent reports in all other media outlets, we would like to clarify that this is Page 3 and this is a picture of Nicole, 22, from Bournemouth.

We would like to apologise on behalf of the print and broadcast journalists who have spent the last two days talking and writing about us.

The topless Page 3 girls have been absent all week from The Sun, which has instead chosen to run an advert and bikini or lingerie shots instead.

But The Sun’s head of public relations Dylan Sharpe has also refused to confirm that topless Page 3 models were out, saying it was “all wild speculation”.

Here’s the naughty tweet that’s NSFW.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.