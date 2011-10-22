After The iPhone 4S, Android Just Feels Wrong

Like I usually do when new gadgets hit the tool kit, I have been using only the iPhone 4S for the past few days. I still have my Nexus S 4G Android phone running the current version of Gingerbread, but it remained on the charger while I carried the new iPhone everywhere. Last night I decided it was time to pick up the Nexus and get reacquainted with the phone that has served me well. It didn’t take me long to realise that after using the smooth, polished iPhone 4S that Android just feels wrong.



