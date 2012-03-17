After The Greg Smith Op-Ed, Bond Traders Are Passing Around This Joke About Goldman

People love making jokes out of other people’s misery, and certainly the Greg Smith resignation op-ed was a miserable situation for Goldman Sachs.



So naturally, the WSJ reports, bond traders are making Goldman jokes left and right. They’re having an especially good time with ‘Muppets’ — the name Smith said Goldman traders had for their clients. Here’s the gag:

…bond traders on Thursday…(came).. up with a new name for a Goldman debt deal that comes due in 10 years. The debt is now being referred to as “the Muppet 22s.”

Funny? Corny?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.