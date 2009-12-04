After The Deutsche Bank Holiday Party Things Got Seriously Messy

Deutsche Bank threw its holiday party on the rooftop at 230 Fifth Avenue Tuesday night. But it was the after-party, held at nearby saloon Deweys Flatiron, where the real action was.



“They were doing car-bomb races, shots of Patron and So-Co and lime shots,” a person familiar with the matter said.

Over a hundred people packed the bar, which only had a single bartender working that night. The wait for a drink made several of the Deutsche Bankers impatient enough to complain to the bartender. But it wasn’t so long as to stop them from getting outrageously drunk. More than one of the bankers was seen vomiting inside the bar.

The party at 230 Fifth had an open bar, which might help explain the high levels of intoxication exhibited at Deweys.

“Around 10:30 one guy came in and told me he was going to bring one hundred people to the bar,” one bartender told us. “It was pretty dead. Tuesday night. Then it erupted.”

Most of the Deutsche Bank crowd was well-behaved. But a few became obnoxious when the size of the crowd caused delays in drink service. The staff did not seem impressed with the size of the tips they received from the bankers.

Got a story about your holiday party? Email us at [email protected]

Want to see how they’re partying in Hong Kong? Click here!



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.