In the first trading post-downgrade, the Nikkei is sliding.



Not surprising, it’s the banks — most exposed to sovereign debt issues — leading the index lower.

Of course, on the whole, it could be a lot worse, considering (meanwhile US futures are a bit lower, post-Amazon and post-Netflix).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.