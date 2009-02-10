After TARP: Obama Already Looking For New Funding?

Today’s TARP II announcement isn’t likely to involve a fresh outlay of capital beyond the original $700 billion — although that’s kind of a joke since the size of the total stimulus or bailout is nearing $10 trillion. But after TARP is fully exhausted, Obama may come to the well again:



Bloomberg: “We don’t know yet whether we’re going to need additional money or how much additional money we’ll need until we’ve seen how successful we are at restoring a sense of confidence in the marketplace” Obama said in a news conference last night in Washington.

