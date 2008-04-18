After Taking A Licking On Quarterlife, NBC Comes Back For More

Web-to-TV is dead? Not at all, says NBC.



While its attempts to port the MySpace show “Quarterlife” to network and cable TV were failures, NBC is ready to try it again. NBC has signed a deal with Electric Farm Entertainment for the rights to their next two scripted online series. The network will distribute them on their slate of Web sites, including NBC.com. And some versions of the show may eventually make it on TV.

Exactly what that last bit means is a bit unclear — at least to us, after reading this story in the Hollywood Reporter:

The two series also will be reformatted as seven half-hour episodes to air on TV. But [Electric Farm principal Stan] Rogow stressed that “Gemini” and “Dead” are not intended to migrate directly from the Internet to television. As part of NBC Uni’s deal with Electric Farm, NBC is getting first dibs at developing the properties as TV series.

“If there were to be a TV show, that would be a whole different show,” he said.

So does NBC intend to string together webisodes into larger TV shows, or just go ahead and remake new shows based on the Web clips? We’ll try to clarify today.

In the meantime, NBC does plan on promoting the Internet shows on its various TV outlets, showing up to 8 three-minute clips to try to drive traffic to the Web. We’re a bit dubious that this will do much for the shows: If advertising Web services on TV was a slam dunk, then iVillage would a huge success and we’d all be using Ask.com instead of Google.

On the other hand, “Gemini Division,” the first of the two shows, stars Rosario Dawson. So we figure it’s got a decent chance to succeed — or at a minimum, gain the attention of at least 40% of the SAI staff.

