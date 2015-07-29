After suing his record label over royalties, Lil Wayne is being sued by another artist for the same reason

After suing his record label, Cash Money, in January for music royalties, hip-hop mogul Lil Wayne is being sued for the exact same reason.

According to TMZ, rapper David Banner has filed court documentation against Wayne’s Young Money records for not receiving compensation from two songs he prodcued for Wayne’s album, “Tha Carter III” in 2008.

Banner claims he signed a contract and was told by the label in 2012 he was owed $US138,787.19 in royalties, but has recieved none of it.

Banner says the same thing happened with a track from 2009, for which he’s owed more than $US15,000. As TMZ reports, Banner says the label has gone radio silent, and he says he could be owed even more.

Wayne is still going toe-to-toe in the January lawsuit with Cash Money CEO Brian “Birdman” Williams over an unreleased album, ‘Tha Carter V.”

Business Insider has reached out to Wayne for comment and will update this post if/when we hear back.

