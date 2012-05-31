Amid String Of Bad Data, Yields Are Collapsing Around The World Again

Well we’ve had a pretty mediocre start to Economic Super Bowl, as each of the datapoint has been something of a bummer.



Initial claims rose again to 383K.

Challenger job cuts surged 66% from last year.

The ADP jobs report missed expectations.

GDP didn’t do anything special.

And so the rush into risk free continues.

Remember, yesterday we saw a huge rush into bonds, with countries all around the world seeing record low yields.

The yield on German bunds is down to 1.26%.

The US 10-year yields is right at 1.6%, and briefly dipped below that.

Photo: Bloomberg

