After Stocks Rally, Obama Sounding More Positive

It’s easy to let the day’s stock market action cloud your day-to-day thinking of the economy. On big up days, you might be tempted to take a glass-half-full view of the day’s news. Down days, half empty. It happens. Seems the President is the same way.



After days of being gloomy to the point where his critics said he was destroying confidence, now he’s a little more optimistic about things:

AP: “A smidgen of good news and suddenly everything is doing great. A little bit of bad news and ooohh , we’re down on the dumps,” Obama said. “And I am obviously an object of this constantly varying assessment. I am the object in chief of this varying assessment.”

“I don’t think things are ever as good as they say, or ever as bad as they say,” Obama added. “Things two years ago were not as good as we thought because there were a lot of underlying weaknesses in the economy. They’re not as bad as we think they are now.”

Ok, Obama’s not drinking too much Kool-Aid, but a few days ago he was talking about the potential for a lost generation unless the government got things exactly right. Now there’s a light at the end of the tunnel.

