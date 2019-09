Photo: Nikkei.com

Two hours into the Japanese trading day, markets have reversed and given up earlier gains. The decline in the Nikkei, however, isn’t particularly dramatic, however.Other markets have sagged a little bit. The euro has declined a touch, though again, nothing huge.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.