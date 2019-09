Yesterday brought news that Saudi Arabia had sent tanks to Bahrain to help quell the Shia uprising.



Today, after a huge two-week rally, the Tadawul All Shares is getting hammered. We’re currently looking at a 3% 4% decline.

Meanwhile, the NYT has a big multi-author discussion on the stability of the Saudi regime that is likely worth a read.

