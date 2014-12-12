Anonymous Gossip App 'After School' Is Banned From The App Store After More School Shooting Threats

Anonymous gossip app “After School” — created for high schoolers — has been banned from the App Store after users continued to utilise the app to make multiple school shooting threats across various high schools.

The ban comes even after the creators made efforts to filter some of the app’s more controversial content, TechCrunch reports.

Since the app appeared in mid-November, several cases of violent threats have popped up.

This week, TechCrunch reports a 17-year-old was arrested in Detroit for using “After School” to threaten his classmates with posts that said things like: “Tomorrow I’m gonna shoot and kill every last one of you, and it’s going to be bigger than Columbine…Death to you all.”

The app is similar to Yik Yak, another anonymous gossip platform that made waves last Spring at multiple Connecticut schools. Staples High School in Westport, Connecticut, was one of the first schools to have to deal with this new form of cyber-bullying, and then-senior Will Haskell documented how the “hallways were destroyed” by Yik Yak in an essay for NYMag.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.