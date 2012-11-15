After Sandy, A New Jersey Man Powered His Home For A Week Using Just His Prius

Photo: Courtesy Toyota

NBCNewYork.com’s Pat Battle and Katie Honan have a story about a New Jersey man who used his Prius to keep the lights on at his home for nearly a week after Sandy hit.Bob Sakala had only purchased the car in June as a way to save gas.



But after Sandy knocked out power to his neighbourhood in Paramus, he figured the hybrid might be able to provide some relief.

It worked.

“The neighbours kept saying, ‘Does Bob have a generator?’ No, it’s the Prius. It’s a spaceship,” he told NBC.

