After Ripping Off The Mortage-Mod Bandaid, Many Foreclosures Are On The Way

About 389 thousand modifications are now “permanent” – up from 347 thousand last month – and 521 thousand trial modifications have been cancel led – up sharply from 430 thousand last month.



According to HAMP, there are 364,077 “active trials”, down from 467,672 last month. There is still a large number of borrowers in limbo since only 235 thousand trials were started over the last 5 months. I expect another large number of cancellations in July.

The second graph shows the cumulative HAMP trial programs started.

Notice that the pace of new trial modifications has slowed sharply from over 150,000 in September to just over 15,000 in June (down from 30,000 in April 2010). This is the slowest pace since the program started, probably because of two factors: 1) servicers are now pre-qualifying borrowers, and 2) servicers are running out of eligible borrowers. The program is winding down …

Debt-to-income ratios

If we look at the HAMP program stats (see page 3), the median front end DTI (debt to income) before modification was 44.8% – the same as last month. And the back end DTI was an astounding 79.9 (up slightly from last month).

Think about that for a second: for the median borrower, about 80% of the borrower’s income went to servicing debt. And the median is 63.7% after the modification.

And that is the median – and just imagine the characteristics of the borrowers who can’t be converted!

Summary:

Another large number of trial programs were cancelled. This will mean more foreclosures (or short sales) in the near future.

A large number of borrowers are still in modification limbo, so there will probably be more cancellations coming.

The program is winding down quickly (only 15,000 new trials started in June).

The borrowers DTI characteristics are poor – suggesting a high redefault rate over the next year or two.

Note: On page 3, HAMP added the delinquency rates for “permanent” modifications. As an example, 5.9% of borrowers are 60+ days delinquent six months after their modifications became “permanent”. Over 8,800 “permanent” modifications have been cancelled, and only 195 have been paid off (probably sold property). The others probably are in foreclosure (or other distress sale).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.