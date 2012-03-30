After Refusing To Join Team Huddle, Dwight Howard Gets Shredded By An ESPN Analyst

Last night, while being blown out by the New York Knicks, Dwight Howard and Jameer Nelson were on the bench in the fourth quarter, and on at least one occasion, refused to get up and join the team huddle during a timeout.



This led ESPN analyst Jeff Van Gundy, whose brother Stan is the coach of the Magic, to go off on Howard and what he called “a league-wide problem.”

This may indeed be an NBA problem, but right now, the Orlando Magic are reeling, having lost four of their last eight. And rather than trade Howard for some usable pieces, the team decided to keep its All-Star for another year. At this point, you have to wonder if they are regretting that decision.

Here’s the full rant by Van Gundy…



