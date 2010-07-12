After Rally, Shanghai Up Nearly 7.5% From Its Lows

On the way down, there was plenty of chatter about the Shanghai Composite becoming a useful leading indicator for the US market.
If you put any weight into that idea, then you should be paying attention now to what could be the start of a rebound. It ended up Monday about .8%, and at its current level of 2490, it’s 7.3% off its recent lows.
Photo: Bloomberg
