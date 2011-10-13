After Raising A Boatload Of Kickstarter Cash, Diaspora Asks Users For A $25 Donation Each

The Diaspora team

Diaspora was supposed to be a breath of fresh air from Facebook’s inaccessible take on privacy.After the new social network startup successfully raised just over $200,000 on Kickstarter last year (smashing the $10,000 goal), it’s pretty much fallen off the radar.



Now they’ve reached out to users via email to ask for donations, reports The Next Web:

“We’re not in this for the money. But today we’re asking for your help — some money — to keep building Diaspora*. Can you contribute $25 or any other amount you feel comfortable with?”

The Next Web responds perfectly to this request, saying:

Today’s email is quite clearly a last ditch attempt from the team to keep things running – a “what have we got to lose?” moment I imagine. But one look at what’s been built with the $178,000+ raised should tell you your money is better spent, or indeed donated, elsewhere.

