After My Kindle Died I Was 'Shocked' At How Helpful And Fast Amazon Customer Service Was

Warren Ellis’s broken Kindle

Photo: Warren Ellis

Warren Ellis’s Kindle developed a huge black shape on its screen, preventing him from being able to use it for anything.So he went to Amazon.co.uk for some customer support. He found a trouble shooting section, and followed the instructions. The Kindle remained broken.



So then Ellis filled out a form to request a call from Amazon customer support.

He says what happened next “shocked” him:

At this point, I did not have high hopes, and assumed I’d be buying a new Kindle Keyboard at full price. The device had been out of warranty for well over a year. I pressed the button, and gave them permission to call me to (eventually, hours or days after I’d pressed said happy button) discuss what I assumed would be another hundred-odd quid out of my pocket.

I was surprised at the instant callback. Less surprised at the customer services person who had to ensure I wasn’t an idiot by making me do All The Things again, and then had me describe what you see above. And then she transferred me to another department. Where someone else had me do All The Things again again.

And then said, “OK, well, you’re out of warranty, so we’ll send you a new one tomorrow and charge you [a fraction of the price] for it.”

I made her repeat the price again, because I swore I’d misheard it. I hadn’t. The new Kindle is dispatched, being tracked, and will arrive in the morning. The whole process took less than five minutes from pressing the button on amazon.co.uk.

Isn’t it strange, to be so shocked by actual efficient, friendly and delightful customer service? To have a global electronics company say, “well, hell, we’re sorry about this, how about we sort this out quickly and cheaply for you instead of humping you right in the eyesockets and stealing your wallet?”

